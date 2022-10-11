Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.35. 8,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,831. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

