Public Index Network (PIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $203,439.82 and approximately $4.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 60.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005216 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017782 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

PIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for Public Index Network is publicindex.network. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Public Index Network’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=236742.

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Public Index Network (PIN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate PIN through the process of mining. Public Index Network has a current supply of 152,351,008.348. The last known price of Public Index Network is 0.00133418 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://publicindex.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars.

