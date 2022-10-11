Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 15457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.16.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.