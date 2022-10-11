rASKO (RASKO) Price Reaches $0.0004

rASKO (RASKO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. rASKO has a total market cap of $26,772.78 and $107.00 worth of rASKO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One rASKO token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, rASKO has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

rASKO Token Profile

rASKO launched on November 26th, 2021. rASKO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,000,000 tokens. rASKO’s official message board is medium.com/@askofinance. The official website for rASKO is asko.finance/rasko. rASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling rASKO

According to CryptoCompare, “rASKO (RASKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. rASKO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 64,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of rASKO is 0.00041906 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://asko.finance/rasko.”

