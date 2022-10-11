Ratecoin (XRA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $23,358.69 and approximately $323.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00200188 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000320 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @ratecoinxra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html.

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin (XRA) is a cryptocurrency . Ratecoin has a current supply of 122,449,161.79158. The last known price of Ratecoin is 0.00019052 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

