RATSCOIN TEAM DAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,754.00 (RATSDAO)

RATSCOIN TEAM DAO (RATSDAO) traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. RATSCOIN TEAM DAO has a total market capitalization of $30,071.75 and $10,754.00 worth of RATSCOIN TEAM DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RATSCOIN TEAM DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RATSCOIN TEAM DAO has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070560 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10786991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RATSCOIN TEAM DAO Token Profile

RATSCOIN TEAM DAO launched on July 11th, 2022. RATSCOIN TEAM DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for RATSCOIN TEAM DAO is ratscoin.io. RATSCOIN TEAM DAO’s official Twitter account is @ratscoinx1000 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RATSCOIN TEAM DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RATSCOIN TEAM DAO (RATSDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RATSCOIN TEAM DAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RATSCOIN TEAM DAO is 0.00030322 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ratscoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RATSCOIN TEAM DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RATSCOIN TEAM DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RATSCOIN TEAM DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

