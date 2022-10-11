Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Five9 (FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2022 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $165.00 to $125.00.

10/10/2022 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

9/23/2022 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. 3,681,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,150. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $168.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Five9 Inc alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Five9’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock worth $4,396,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $177,296,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after acquiring an additional 385,846 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.