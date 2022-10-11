Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $726.67. 2,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,827. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $655.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

