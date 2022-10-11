Rens Token (RENS) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Rens Token (RENS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. Rens Token has a total market cap of $11,711.88 and $196,918.00 worth of Rens Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rens Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rens Token has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rens Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Rens Token

Rens Token launched on May 19th, 2022. Rens Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,400,000 tokens. Rens Token’s official Twitter account is @renstokenbsc. The official website for Rens Token is renstoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rens Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rens Token (RENS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rens Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rens Token is 0.00005039 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://renstoken.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rens Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rens Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rens Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rens Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rens Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.