Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 11th (AAVMY, ADDYY, AGNC, AIR, BUD, COVTY, CRARY, CRRFY, CTTAY, CYBBF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 11th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €14.20 ($14.49) to €13.70 ($13.98).

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €192.00 ($195.92) to €128.00 ($130.61).

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $9.50.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €133.00 ($135.71) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.60 ($10.82).

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.50 ($20.92) to €20.00 ($20.41).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €80.00 ($81.63) to €59.00 ($60.20). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($1.99).

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $34.00 to $62.00.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $46.00 to $77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69).

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 112.00 to 113.00.

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 87 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.85).

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,975 ($23.86).

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($47.96) to €46.00 ($46.94). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98).

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €385.00 ($392.86) to €365.00 ($372.45). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €400.00 ($408.16) to €380.00 ($387.76).

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €740.00 ($755.10) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €1.52 ($1.55) to €1.60 ($1.63).

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €42.00 ($42.86) to €36.00 ($36.73). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.60 ($11.84).

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62).

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41).

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from 530.00 to 440.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €39.00 ($39.80) to €41.00 ($41.84). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 608 ($7.35) to GBX 490 ($5.92).

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €7.40 ($7.55) to €6.60 ($6.73). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €465.00 ($474.49) to €455.00 ($464.29).

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.00 ($8.16).

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,680 ($32.38).

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €40.00 ($40.82) to €26.00 ($26.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 100 to SEK 101. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 162 to SEK 165.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 214 to CHF 206. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.66).

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €2.00 ($2.04).

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €122.00 ($124.49) to €120.00 ($122.45). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wise (OTC:WPLCF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 470 ($5.68).

