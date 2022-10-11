Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 11th (AAVMY, ADDYY, AGNC, AIR, BUD, COVTY, CRARY, CRRFY, CTTAY, CYBBF)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 11th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €14.20 ($14.49) to €13.70 ($13.98).

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €192.00 ($195.92) to €128.00 ($130.61).

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $9.50.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €133.00 ($135.71) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.60 ($10.82).

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.50 ($20.92) to €20.00 ($20.41).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €80.00 ($81.63) to €59.00 ($60.20). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($1.99).

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $34.00 to $62.00.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $46.00 to $77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69).

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 112.00 to 113.00.

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 87 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.85).

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,975 ($23.86).

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($47.96) to €46.00 ($46.94). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98).

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €385.00 ($392.86) to €365.00 ($372.45). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €400.00 ($408.16) to €380.00 ($387.76).

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €740.00 ($755.10) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €1.52 ($1.55) to €1.60 ($1.63).

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €42.00 ($42.86) to €36.00 ($36.73). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.60 ($11.84).

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62).

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41).

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from 530.00 to 440.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €39.00 ($39.80) to €41.00 ($41.84). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 608 ($7.35) to GBX 490 ($5.92).

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €7.40 ($7.55) to €6.60 ($6.73). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €465.00 ($474.49) to €455.00 ($464.29).

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.00 ($8.16).

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,680 ($32.38).

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €40.00 ($40.82) to €26.00 ($26.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 100 to SEK 101. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 162 to SEK 165.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 214 to CHF 206. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.66).

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €2.00 ($2.04).

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €122.00 ($124.49) to €120.00 ($122.45). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wise (OTC:WPLCF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 470 ($5.68).

