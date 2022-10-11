Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.37

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$28.37 and last traded at C$28.35, with a volume of 6045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.17.

Resolute Forest Products Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.98.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9244118 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.