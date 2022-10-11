Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Maltzan Marco Von Purchases 2,000 Shares

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) Director Maltzan Marco Von acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Resources Connection Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. 341,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $556.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.80. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801,028 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after acquiring an additional 418,510 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 182,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 130,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.