Ricnatum Hits 1-Day Volume of $121,926.00 (RCNT)

Ricnatum (RCNT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Ricnatum has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. Ricnatum has a market cap of $2,379.84 and approximately $121,926.00 worth of Ricnatum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ricnatum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ricnatum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ricnatum Token Profile

Ricnatum was first traded on November 28th, 2021. Ricnatum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ricnatum is t.me/richcontinents. The official website for Ricnatum is richcontinents.online. Ricnatum’s official Twitter account is @richcontinents and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ricnatum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ricnatum (RCNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ricnatum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ricnatum is 0.00000182 USD and is down -8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://richcontinents.online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ricnatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ricnatum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ricnatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ricnatum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ricnatum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.