RoaoGame (ROAO) Trading Down 56.4% This Week

RoaoGame (ROAO) traded down 55% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One RoaoGame token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RoaoGame has traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. RoaoGame has a total market cap of $13,367.82 and $1.00 worth of RoaoGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

RoaoGame Profile

RoaoGame’s launch date was September 18th, 2022. RoaoGame’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for RoaoGame is www.roao.game. RoaoGame’s official message board is medium.com/@roaogame. The Reddit community for RoaoGame is https://reddit.com/r/roaogame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RoaoGame’s official Twitter account is @roaogame.

Buying and Selling RoaoGame

According to CryptoCompare, “RoaoGame (ROAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RoaoGame has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RoaoGame is 0.00594662 USD and is up 46.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.roao.game/.”

