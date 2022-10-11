ROBOT SHIB SWAP (RBSHIB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5,535.84

ROBOT SHIB SWAP (RBSHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. ROBOT SHIB SWAP has a market cap of $5,535.84 and $35,651.00 worth of ROBOT SHIB SWAP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROBOT SHIB SWAP has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One ROBOT SHIB SWAP token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROBOT SHIB SWAP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ROBOT SHIB SWAP Token Profile

ROBOT SHIB SWAP was first traded on December 26th, 2021. ROBOT SHIB SWAP’s total supply is 100,032,477 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,032,476 tokens. ROBOT SHIB SWAP’s official Twitter account is @rbshib. ROBOT SHIB SWAP’s official website is rbshib.com. The Reddit community for ROBOT SHIB SWAP is https://reddit.com/r/rbshib.

Buying and Selling ROBOT SHIB SWAP

According to CryptoCompare, “ROBOT SHIB SWAP (RBSHIB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ROBOT SHIB SWAP has a current supply of 100,032,476.72778 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ROBOT SHIB SWAP is 0.00005489 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rbshib.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROBOT SHIB SWAP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROBOT SHIB SWAP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROBOT SHIB SWAP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROBOT SHIB SWAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROBOT SHIB SWAP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.