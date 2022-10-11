SafeWages (SAFEW) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeWages (SAFEW) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, SafeWages has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. One SafeWages token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeWages has a market capitalization of $10,705.87 and approximately $118,688.00 worth of SafeWages was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeWages Token Profile

SafeWages’ genesis date was December 29th, 2021. SafeWages’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SafeWages is safewages.co.uk. SafeWages’ official Twitter account is @safewages and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeWages

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeWages (SAFEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SafeWages has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SafeWages is 0.00000002 USD and is down -14.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $134.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safewages.co.uk/.”

