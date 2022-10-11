Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.4% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.64. 252,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,423,599 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

