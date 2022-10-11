ScarySwap.Io (SCARYSWAP) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

ScarySwap.Io (SCARYSWAP) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, ScarySwap.Io has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One ScarySwap.Io token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ScarySwap.Io has a total market capitalization of $5,707.00 and approximately $11,634.00 worth of ScarySwap.Io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScarySwap.Io alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ScarySwap.Io Profile

ScarySwap.Io’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. ScarySwap.Io’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,500,000 tokens. ScarySwap.Io’s official website is www.scaryswap.io. ScarySwap.Io’s official Twitter account is @@scaryswap. ScarySwap.Io’s official message board is t.me/scaryswap_official.

Buying and Selling ScarySwap.Io

According to CryptoCompare, “ScarySwap.Io (SCARYSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ScarySwap.Io has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ScarySwap.Io is 0.0002618 USD and is down -22.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,283.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ScarySwap.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScarySwap.Io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScarySwap.Io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScarySwap.Io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScarySwap.Io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScarySwap.Io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.