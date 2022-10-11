Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 201.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3,736.2% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 64,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. 6,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,108. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.