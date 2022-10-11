Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Increased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.80. 28,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,078. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.