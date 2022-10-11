Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.41

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.41 and last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 3918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 578,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,220,000 after acquiring an additional 347,852 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $13,353,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 126,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

