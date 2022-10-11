SeamlessSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $61,271.26 (SEAMLESS)

SeamlessSwap (SEAMLESS) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, SeamlessSwap has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. SeamlessSwap has a total market capitalization of $61,271.26 and approximately $13,817.00 worth of SeamlessSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SeamlessSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SeamlessSwap Profile

SeamlessSwap was first traded on November 21st, 2021. SeamlessSwap’s total supply is 469,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. SeamlessSwap’s official Twitter account is @seamlessswap?s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SeamlessSwap is seamlessswap.finance.

SeamlessSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "SeamlessSwap (SEAMLESS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SeamlessSwap has a current supply of 469,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SeamlessSwap is 0.00014115 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours."

