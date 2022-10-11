Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Shares Down 1.8%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.36. 35,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 102,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Secom Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.