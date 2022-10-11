Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 905 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $291.97. 54,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,267. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $287.04 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

