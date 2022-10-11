Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $439,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after buying an additional 1,066,121 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,423 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.32. 1,043,010 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average of $119.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

