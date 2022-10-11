Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 137,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,545,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.187 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.