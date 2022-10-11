Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,567 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 812.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.29. 6,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,014. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.16.

