Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,743 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2,994.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.20. 5,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,075. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.