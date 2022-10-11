Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Sells $496,370.05 in Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 52,085 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $496,370.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,973,349 shares in the company, valued at $152,226,015.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SRG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 547,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $413.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 93.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after buying an additional 471,047 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 458.3% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $2,592,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.