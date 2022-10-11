ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $383.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.71 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.86.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

