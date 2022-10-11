Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Trading Down 1%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 3,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Servotronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

(Get Rating)

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.