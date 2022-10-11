SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.65

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 126358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,407.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

