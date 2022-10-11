SHAGGY INU 1-Day Volume Tops $13,099.00 (SHAG)

SHAGGY INU (SHAG) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One SHAGGY INU token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHAGGY INU has a market cap of $27,240.63 and $13,099.00 worth of SHAGGY INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHAGGY INU has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SHAGGY INU Token Profile

SHAGGY INU’s launch date was August 6th, 2022. SHAGGY INU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,093,152,914 tokens. SHAGGY INU’s official Twitter account is @shaggytoken. The official website for SHAGGY INU is www.shaggytoken.com.

Buying and Selling SHAGGY INU

According to CryptoCompare, “SHAGGY INU (SHAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SHAGGY INU has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SHAGGY INU is 0.00000005 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shaggytoken.com/.”

