Shelton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.84.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,175,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

