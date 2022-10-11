Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.47

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.47 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 1713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shutterstock Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 94.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,237,000 after acquiring an additional 527,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after acquiring an additional 55,494 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

