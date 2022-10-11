Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 1,242 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up approximately 2.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

