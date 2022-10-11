Silver Lake Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up about 1.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

