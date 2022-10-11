Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

