Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for approximately 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 707,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,103,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comerica Trading Down 1.7 %

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.26.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.05.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

