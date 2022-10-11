Simpli Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $30,220.11 (SIMPLI)

Simpli Finance (SIMPLI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Simpli Finance has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Simpli Finance has a total market cap of $30,220.11 and $23.00 worth of Simpli Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simpli Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Simpli Finance

Simpli Finance was first traded on November 27th, 2021. Simpli Finance’s total supply is 951,683,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,730,664 tokens. The official website for Simpli Finance is www.simplifinance.io. Simpli Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@simplifinance. Simpli Finance’s official Twitter account is @simpli_lab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Simpli Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Simpli Finance (SIMPLI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simpli Finance has a current supply of 951,683,685 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Simpli Finance is 0.00040637 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simplifinance.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simpli Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simpli Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simpli Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

