Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.99

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 31340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Sims Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.
Sims Increases Dividend
About Sims
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sims (SMSMY)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.