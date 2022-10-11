Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.99

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 31340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Sims Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

Sims Increases Dividend

About Sims

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.92%.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

