SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Cut to $125.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

NASDAQ SITM traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.87. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.94. SiTime has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $341.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,135,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,135,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,204 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SiTime by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

