Skyrim Finance (SKYRIM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,935.00

Skyrim Finance (SKYRIM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Skyrim Finance has a market capitalization of $82,877.61 and approximately $16,935.00 worth of Skyrim Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skyrim Finance has traded up 50.8% against the dollar. One Skyrim Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Skyrim Finance

Skyrim Finance was first traded on August 17th, 2021. Skyrim Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 tokens. Skyrim Finance’s official Twitter account is @skyrimfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skyrim Finance’s official message board is skyrimfinance.medium.com. Skyrim Finance’s official website is skyrim.finance.

Skyrim Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skyrim Finance (SKYRIM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Skyrim Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of Skyrim Finance is 0.00459584 USD and is up 21.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $125,506.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skyrim.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skyrim Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skyrim Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skyrim Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

