SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Friday. They issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,704. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SLM by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.