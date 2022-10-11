South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.39

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 211059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

SOUHY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 8.45%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

