Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.35. 6,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,599. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.27 and a 200 day moving average of $213.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

