Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for 2.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,845,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,366,000 after buying an additional 233,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NTRS traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.05. 10,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,095. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

