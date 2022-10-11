Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 68,630 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,630 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises comprises 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,685,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,092,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,183,000 after buying an additional 203,502 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after buying an additional 781,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. 4,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $836.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

