Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 945 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up about 1.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hexcel worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 372,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,249,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

HXL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

