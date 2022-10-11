Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00.

Sprout Social Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.